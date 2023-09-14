Freda Ann Fidler, 60, of Greenwich, Ohio passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born January 30, 1963 in Ashtabula, Ohio, she was the daughter of Edward and Bernice (Hall) Newsome.

A homemaker, Freda loved cooking, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and cherished gatherings with her family.

She is survived by her beloved husband of over 40 years, Dean Fidler; her children, David Fidler (Penny Ratliff) and Alex Fidler; her grandchildren, Daytona Ritchie, Kataria Fidler, Veronica Fidler, Dakota Fidler, Noah Fidler and Cheyenne Fidler; her great grandchildren, Amity Mackie, Emerson Ritchie and Evert Ritchie; her brother, Matthew Newsome; a half-sister, Jody Ratliff; and many other beloved family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sister, Michael Newsome, William Newsome, James Newsome, Curtis Newsome and Anetta Newsome.

There will be no services at this time.

Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services by Wappner is honored to serve the family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services by Wappner

Website: www.wappner.com