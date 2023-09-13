MANSFIELD — An estimated 250,000 umbraphiles and coronaphiles may descend on Richland County on April 8, 2024.

If it’s a sunny day, that is.

But not to worry. Those are just a couple of the names used to describe people across the country and world who travel, track and enjoy the kind of total solar eclipse that’s expected to arrive locally around 3:12 p.m.

It will offer three minutes and 12 seconds of daytime darkness when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun around most of Ohio.

Weather permitting, people in the path of a total solar eclipse can see the sun’s corona, the outer atmosphere, which is otherwise usually obscured by the bright face of the sun.

Elected and appointed leaders from around the county have been preparing for the once-in-a-lifetime event since 2022.

That process continued Wednesday morning during a meeting at the Longview Center, organized by the Richland County Emergency Management Agency.

‘This will be a really big deal’

“The last (local) total solar eclipse was in 1806 and the next one is in 2444. This will be a really big deal,” Richland County EMA Director Rebecca Owens told the assembled group.

(Below is a PDF with details from the Richland County EMA about the total solar eclipse coming on April 8, 2024.)

The eclipse viewing experience in Ohio during April — and how many visitors that may flood into Richland County — may depend on the weather, which is highly unpredictable in early spring.

According to the website Weather25.com, rain is expected during eight to 15 days during the month in the Buckeye State. There is also the possibility of snow during April.

So umbrellas and winter gloves could be as valuable as optical gear to view the eclipse.

‘I don’t think we all understand what could happen here’

Deloris Mlay, president of the Richland Astronomy Society, said eclipse lovers will be watching the weather forecast.

“I don’t think we all understand what could happen here, because eclipse chasers or umbraphiles, they are weather watchers. And if 24 hours before the eclipse is about to happen, if there is a clear sky, people will be driving here,” she said.

“They will get up in the middle of the night and drive here just for that,” said Mlay, whose organization operates the Warren Rupp Observatory at Hidden Hollow Camp near Bellville.

Mlay said she traveled to Gallatin, Tenn., on Aug. 21, 2017, when the eclipse was visible in north central Tennessee. She purchased a ticket for a local state park a year in advance.

“People spend lots of money to chase eclipses all over the world,” Mlay said. “While we were in Tennessee, we met people from Japan, people from China, people from England, Australia (and) Spain. They were from all over.”

If the weather is right, local officials said, Richland County may experience massive traffic jams.

“We left immediately after (the eclipse) was completely done. It took us 11 hours to go from Gallatin, Tennessee to Louisville, Kentucky (about 60 miles),” Mlay said.

“It was bumper to bumper. The interstate was full, the back roads were full. And we tried the back roads, which was worse, I think. It was very shocking,” she said.

Officials from around Richland County meet on Wednesday to discuss the total solar eclipse coming April 8, 2024.

Local residents urged to plan ahead

The big day falls on a Monday, which could mean visitors coming into the area early and spending the weekend.

Owens recommended local residents should plan ahead by buying things like food, medicine and fuel in advance of the weekend.

Local officials have formed a “working group” and several sub-committees to meet and plan for contingencies, including a map with local viewing sites, public health, public safety, community awareness, resources/logistics and education.

School districts in the county are making plans to close that day or offer online learning.

Discussions will be held with factories and other employers to consider adjusting shift times for the day of the eclipse since traffic may be delayed. Medical providers may want to cancel non-emergency appointments, officials said.

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero said the county website will add a “mega menu” on Oct. 1 about the eclipse.

Additional planning meetings will be scheduled. Owens said she has met with some local governmental entities and will meet with more in the future.

The community awareness sub-committee is also considering producing a trifold for public distribution that would offer more details about the eclipse.