BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Sept. 12 to 13.

Sept. 12

9:36 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 100 block of S Walnut St.

9:51 a.m. A subject came on station to speak with officers regarding a prior case.

12:27 p.m. Officers checked an open building in the 500 block of Park Ave.

2:59 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station about a previous case.

3:29 p.m. A traffic citation was issued in the area of Charles St and Walnut St.

3:47 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 600 block of W. Mansfield St.

3:49 p.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 800 block of Beverly Dr.

3:53 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of S. Walnut St.

4:06 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 200 block of Mary St.

4:30 p.m. A traffic citation was issued in the area of Irving St and Orra St.

4:44 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 300 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

4:45 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

5:13 p.m. Jessica Rumer, 41, was arrested in the area of N. Sandusky Ave and River St. She was issued a court date and released.

5:52 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the area of Tiffin St and Irving St.

6:11 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 200 block of E. Oakwood Ave.

6:19 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hangup in the 500 block of N. Lane St.

6:55 p.m. Officers took a larceny complaint in the 200 block of Blicke St.

7:27 p.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist in the 600 block of N. Lane St.

8:18 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

9:02 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 400 block of W. Charles St.

9:40 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Poplar St and Liberty St.

10:39 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a fight in the area of Washington Square.

11:17 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance on Washington Square.

Sept. 13

12:35 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

1:16 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Plymouth St. and Lane St.

2:37 a.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

3:09 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of E. Liberty St.