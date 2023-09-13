BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Sept. 12 to 13.
Sept. 12
9:36 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 100 block of S Walnut St.
9:51 a.m. A subject came on station to speak with officers regarding a prior case.
12:27 p.m. Officers checked an open building in the 500 block of Park Ave.
2:59 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station about a previous case.
3:29 p.m. A traffic citation was issued in the area of Charles St and Walnut St.
3:47 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 600 block of W. Mansfield St.
3:49 p.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 800 block of Beverly Dr.
3:53 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of S. Walnut St.
4:06 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 200 block of Mary St.
4:30 p.m. A traffic citation was issued in the area of Irving St and Orra St.
4:44 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 300 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
4:45 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
5:13 p.m. Jessica Rumer, 41, was arrested in the area of N. Sandusky Ave and River St. She was issued a court date and released.
5:52 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the area of Tiffin St and Irving St.
6:11 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 200 block of E. Oakwood Ave.
6:19 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hangup in the 500 block of N. Lane St.
6:55 p.m. Officers took a larceny complaint in the 200 block of Blicke St.
7:27 p.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist in the 600 block of N. Lane St.
8:18 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
9:02 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 400 block of W. Charles St.
9:40 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Poplar St and Liberty St.
10:39 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a fight in the area of Washington Square.
11:17 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance on Washington Square.
Sept. 13
12:35 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
1:16 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Plymouth St. and Lane St.
2:37 a.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.
3:09 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of E. Liberty St.