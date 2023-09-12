MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has completed an OVI checkpoint that occurred on Sept. 9 on U.S. Route 42, near milepost 15, in Mifflin Township.

The checkpoint took place from 8 to 10 p.m.

During the operational hours, 421 vehicles drove through the checkpoint. One vehicle was diverted and no OVI arrests were made.

After the checkpoint, saturation patrols continued in the area. There were 27 traffic stops initiated with four OVI arrests made.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) assisted with traffic control during the checkpoint.