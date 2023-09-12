MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s help in finding these four individuals as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.

Authorities say she has ties to the Bellevue and Sandusky area.

Dasani Antaijza Unique Cherry

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Dasani Antaijza Unique Cherry, 20, is 5-foot, 86 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is wanted by U.S Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of illegal conveyance.

Vernon Cole

Vernon Cole, 48, is 5-foot-11, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of breaking and entering.

Officials say Cole has ties to Mansfield and Savanah areas.

Anthony Alexander

Anthony Alexander, 38, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted by the U.S Marshals and Adult Parole Authority for Parole Violations on the original charge of second-degree felony possession of drugs.

Glen Pettry

Officials say Alexander has ties to Mansfield and Marion areas.

Glen Pettry, 44, is 5-foot-11, 192 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for illegal conveyance of drugs.

Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.