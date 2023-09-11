BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Sept. 8 to 11.

Sept. 8

7:29 a.m. A two vehicle, non-injury crash was investigated in the W Center St and Poplar St area.

8:34 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 1300 block of N Sandusky Ave.

11:57 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of W Mansfield St.

12 p.m. A person spoke with an Officer on station regarding an ongoing matter.

12:04 p.m. Officers inspected a golf cart in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.

12:55 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 600 block of W Charles St.

2:06 p.m. A welfare check was requested in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.

3:11 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 400 block of S. Walnut St.

3:34 p.m. A motorist was given a citation for their speed in the area of Hopley Ave. and Rogers St.

3:38 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a domestic issue.

3:58 p.m. A motorist was given a citation for their speed in the area of E. Beal Ave. and Isaac Beal Rd.

4:14 p.m. A motorist was given a citation for their speed in the area of E. Beal Ave. and Isaac Beal Rd.

4:27 p.m. A motorist was given a written warning for their speed in the area of E. Beal Ave. and Isaac Beal Rd.

4:34 p.m. Officers investigated a two-vehicle accident in the area of Euclid Ave. and Spring St.

4:35 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of N. Sandusky Ave. and Gaius St.

7:16 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 300 block of E. Warren St.

7:49 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

8:05 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of Maple St. and Plymouth St.

8:14 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a civil matter.

8:38 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 100 block of E. Perry St.

8:59 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

9:24 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of E. Mansfield St. and Mary St.

9:37 p.m. A motorist was arrested for drug possession in the area of Iron St. and Charles St. This is still an ongoing investigation.

10:03 p.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

10:19 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 400 block of E. Rensselaer St.

10:40 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 1100 block of Teddy Ave.

11:19 p.m. Officers picked up an item in the 200 block of S. Walnut St.

Sept. 9

12:30 a.m. Officers assisted Ohio State Patrol in the area of Whetstone St and Woodlawn Ave.

3:11 a.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up call in the 600 block of Kaler Ave.

5:05 a.m. Officers responded to an alarm activation in the 900 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

6:52 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 1500 block of Lakewood Dr.

11:47 a.m. Officers checked the 200 block of W Irving St following a 911 hangup call.

12 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 900 block of W Perry St.

12:03 p.m. Officers assisted an injured person in the 700 block of N Sandusky Ave.

12:04 p.m. A parking complaint was reported in the 100 block of W Mansfield St.

12:41 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1100 block of Woodlawn Ave.

12:59 p.m. Officers took a juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Tiffin St.

2:29 p.m. A two vehicle, non-injury accident was reported in the 800 block of S East St.

2:49 p.m. Vandalism was reported in the 1800 block of E Mansfield St.

2:53 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

2:54 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 900 block of S. Highland Ave.

3:04 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the area of Woodbine St.

3:09 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 200 block of E. Mary St.

3:52 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 100 block of Crescent Ct.

4:28 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 400 block of Aumiller Park Dr.

4:30 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of N. Lane St. and Norton Way.

5:28 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

5:59 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

6:14 p.m. A motorist was given a written warning for an equipment violation in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

7:26 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the area of W. Mansfield St. and Mary St.

8:11 p.m. Officers assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s office in the 700 block of Plymouth St.

8:25 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of W. Warren St. and Poplar St.

9:17 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Wilbur St. and Beverly Dr.

9:19 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic situation in the 1000 block of E. Southern Ave.

9:35 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of E. Mansfield St. and Iron St.

9:39 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of E. Mansfield St. and Whetstone St.

9:46 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Mader Dr.

10:21 p.m. Officers investigated a hit skip accident in the 400 block of W. Mansfield St.

11:54 p.m. A non-injury accident was investigated in the area of Sandusky Ave and Perry St.

Sept. 10

12:12 a.m. A traffic complaint was investigated in the area of Wayne Ave.

12:33 a.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 600 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

1:21 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Highland Ave and Southern Ave.

8:28 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 1200 block of Teddy Ave.

10:04 a.m. Officers investigated a 911 hangup call in the 1500 block of N Sandusky Ave.

10:58 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of N Sandusky Ave.

11:40 a.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 200 Dudley St.

12:43 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 100 block of N Lane St.

1:13 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

1:14 p.m. Tiffany Gray, 26, was arrested in the Waterford Gln area. She was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held pending court appearance.

1:35 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of E Warren St.

2:31 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 2000 block of N Sandusky Ave.

3:58 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the area of E. Warren St. and East St.

4:09 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 400 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

4:42 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of W. Charles St. and Spring St.

5:32 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

6:06 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the area of S. Sandusky Ave. and Mary St.

8:17 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 300 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

8:21 p.m. Officers performed welfare check in the area of S. Sandusky Ave. and Center St.

8:32 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 600 block of Woodlawn Ave.

9:28 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 700 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

10:11 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of E. Southern Ave. and Sandusky Ave.

10:14 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 100 block of Whetstone St.

11:22 p.m. A verbal warning for equipment was issued in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

11:45 p.m. Officers took report of a sex crime in the 400 block of Charlotte St.

Sept. 11

12:18 a.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 500 block of Tiffin Ave.

12:48 a.m. A verbal warning for equipment was issued in the 1600 block of E. Mansfield St.

1:44 a.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 600 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

5:16 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of Williams St.

5:33 a.m. Officers assisted a motorist in the area of Marion Rd. and Sandusky Ave.

6:13 a.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 500 block of Tiffin St.