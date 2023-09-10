MANSFIELD — Veronica Moore simply had to find her pace.

“Your education is not this clear-cut path or timeline that looks the same for everyone,” said Moore, a graduate of Madison Adult Career Center’s Customer Service and Office Technology (C.O.S.T) program.

“It’s never too late.”

Moore explained that as an adult she was actually able to manage her time better and put in the work required to complete the Adult Diploma Program – resulting in her Ohio Adult High School Diploma.

She received training in an in-demand career field, and earned industry recognized credentials.

Moore noted that it wasn’t always easy for her to prioritize herself and her education.

She attempted to earn her GED multiple times, beginning in 2015, but each proving difficult due to personal circumstances outside of the classroom.

“I was young and had two young children who needed me more,” she said. “But this time around, I was able to put it first because now I realize the importance of prioritizing school and work before other personal obligations.

“When you are happy with those and successful in those, the others fall in line and the rest gets better.”

Recently, she found support in her instructor at Mansfield Adult Education, Lou Tommelleo.

Tommelleo believed she was ready to take the required WorkKeys test to enroll at Madison Adult Career Center (MACC) — and she was.

“I was surprised to pass the first time and be ready for a program at Madison,” Moore said. “Lou believed in me and that was the push I needed.”

Then, as a student of MACC, Moore juggled a second-shift job and came to class before heading straight to work.

She juggled it all, and juggled it well, finishing with an impressive 3.5 GPA.

“If I can do it, anyone can do it,” Moore said.

She explained that the two-month duration of the course and the classroom environment are what kept her coming back.

“It was an easy way to get what I needed and it worked with my class schedule,” Moore said. “It made for long days but I knew that it was only temporary and at the end I would have my diploma.”

If you or someone you know is looking for the same opportunities, visit Madison Adult Career Center’s website and read about the programs they offer or call them at 419-589-6363.

The next C.O.S.T program begins at Madison Adult Career Center on Sept. 25 and runs until Dec. 20.

Classes take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Two other C.O.S.T cohorts are also available — a January course located at Mansfield Adult Education — 150 W. Fifth Street in Mansfield, and an April course located at Job & Family Services in Bucyrus.