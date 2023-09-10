MADISON TOWNSHIP — Ashland Road Kroger shoppers can now experience a fully refreshed store after Friday’s grand re-opening celebration.

Kroger’s regional leadership, local employees and public officials celebrated the store’s updates and kicked off a weekend of customer deals.

Store leader Michael Robinson thanked his team and Kroger’s customers for their patience in the four-month renovation process.

“It takes so many people to execute this project,” he said. “Each and every day, our team shows up for the customers. Our customers are the only reason why we’re here.”

The Kroger team also gave Robinson’s wife Jen a bouquet of flowers. Robinson thanked his wife and kids for supporting him through the remodeling work.

Customer communications manager Beth Wilkin said the updates include $1.7 million worth of investments in store display cases, produce tables and expanded inventory in popular areas, including adult beverage.

“We have updated our fresh bakery fixtures and have new decor throughout the store,” Wilkin said. “It’s so beautiful, bright and colorful.”

Store remodeled for better traffic flow

The 71,349-square-foot store also has updated restrooms and its departments are set up for better traffic flow for shoppers.

Produce lead Joy Lillibridge cut a ribbon with the Kroger team on Friday morning to celebrate the grand re-opening and her upcoming retirement this month.

Lillibridge started with The Kroger Company in 1979 at the old Park Avenue West store as a bagger.

“Then it was great timing when they opened this one,” she said. “It doesn’t seem like 45 years, it’s gone quick. I’m excited for retirement though and looking forward to more family time.”

Kroger district manager Ryan Wickline thanked Lillibridge and the entire store team for their work.

“Thank each and every one of you for your leadership to help get this store to where it’s at,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of this team.”

The Kroger team invites customers to shop for re-opening deals at 1060 Ashland Road throughout the store’s merchandise. Fuel center visitors can also save 20 cents a gallon on gas through Sept. 10 without using fuel points.

Kroger’s hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with pharmacy hours 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.