SHELBY – Rev. Paul Lintern is certainly used to speaking in public.

But even Lintern was a bit nervous as the guest speaker Thursday when local agriculture and soil/water organization came together for the first time in a joint event.

How much soil talk should he include? How much farming?

The Richland County Farm Bureau and Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (RSWCD) hosted the joint event at the Kehoe Center in Shelby.

The celebration was open to the public and included dinner, awards, and updates from both organizations.

As one would expect, Lintern struck the right balance with his presentation titled, “Rich Land.”

His discussion included singing, games and laughter among those in attendance, but closed with a profound statement.

“I’m sorry I didn’t speak more Richland history,” Lintern said. “But, most of you here tonight are Richland history.”

Rev. Paul Lintern was the celebration’s featured guest speaker.

Farm Bureau celebration business

Members of the Farm Bureau voted on proposed policies, which help direct activities and programs for the upcoming year.

Voting on local trustees and Ohio Farm Bureau Annual Meeting delegates was also conducted.

Dale Hulit was introduced as the new Richland County Farm Bureau President.

Dale Hulit was introduced as the new Farm Bureau president, after being passed the gavel from outgoing President Tim Johnson.

“I’m just looking forward to our programs for the year, and working with all our volunteers in our organization,” Hulit said.

One particular opportunity Hulit is looking forward to involves a future trip to Washington D.C.

“The Ohio Farm Bureau takes all of the presidents from each county to D.C. to both lobby, and also receive a lot of education,” he said. “So I’d say that’s one of the highlights of the year.”

Hulit, who served on the RSWCD Board in the 1990s, said he enjoyed both organizations hosting the celebration together for the first time.

“It was a nice crowd and I enjoyed it,” he said. “I think it’s something we’ll probably look at doing again.”

RSWCD celebrates 75 years

The celebration also commemorated RSWCD’s 75th anniversary, along with being named Ohio’s District of the Year.

RSWCD Director Erica Thomas provided organization updates and reflected on the 75-year history.

RSWCD Director Erica Thomas spoke to the audience about the history of the organization, as well as looking toward the future.

“By 1946, Ohio passed the Soil Conservation Enabling Act, which established the soil and water districts within the State of Ohio,” Thomas said.

“Richland Soil and Water was formed in 1948 and today we’re celebrating 75 years,” she said.

Thomas spoke about the organization’s new five-year strategic plan, which includes updating storm water regulations and youth engagement.

Other goals of the plan include succession planning and training, expanding storm water and agriculture education, program growth, and broadening financial support.

“This has helped us to direct our programs and services to meet the needs of Richland County as the community grows,” she said.

Other RSWCD business included honoring the Cooperator of the Year William Flanegan Jr., and Volunteer of the Year Leonard Fox, as well as voting Brian Alt and Greg Timberlake onto the board of supervisors.