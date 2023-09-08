MANSFIELD — The Richland County Board of Elections met on Sept. 5 and approved three polling location changes for the Nov. 7 General Election.

All other polling locations moved for the August Election will return to their original location.

The first change affects voters in JACKSON A & B precincts:

Old Location: Jackson Township Hall 3761 Plymouth Springmill Rd., Shelby 44875.

New Location: Awake Church, 3616 St. Rt. 39, Shelby 44875.

The following change affects the voters in the ONTARIO 3A precinct:

Old Location: Ontario City Hall, 555 Stumbo Rd N., Ontario 44906.

New Location: Ontario Crossroads Church, 636 Lexington Springmill Rd S., Mansfield 44906.

The following change affects the voters in the MANSFIELD 1D precinct:

Old Location: Resurrection Parish, 2600 Lexington Ave., Lexington 44904.

New Location: Mansfield Alliance Church, 291 W. Cook Rd., Mansfield 44907.

The following change affects the voters in the MANSFIELD 1A & WASHINGTON C precincts:

Old Location: Resurrection Parish, 2600 Lexington Ave., Lexington 44904.

New Location: Berean Baptist Church, 2145 Middle Bellville Rd., Mansfield 44904.

Voters in these precincts will be notified by mail of their new polling location name and address. The Board does not expect to make any other revisions unless an emergency situation would arise.

We encourage voters to take advantage of Ohio’s ample early voting opportunities. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the Nov. 7 election is 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election to be counted, or you can drop them off at the Richland County Board of Elections at 1495 W. Longview Ave.

Suite 101 in Mansfield, or place it in the locked and secure dropbox located in the rear, lower-level parking area of the Longview Center.

We would encourage voters who desire to vote by mail not to wait until the last minute.

Early in-person voting starts on Oct. 11 at 1495 W. Longview Ave., lower-level, which is also when we can start mailing out the absentee/mail ballots.

Early in-person voting ends Sunday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. As usual, the polls will be open on Election Day, Nov. 7, from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

For more information on these polling place changes, please contact the Richland County Board of Elections at 419-774-5530.