Evalynn Susie Kaufman, 81, of Mansfield passed away September 7, 2023 at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home. Susie peacefully left her family to receive her angel wings.

Susie was born December 20, 1941 in Mansfield to Joseph and Florence Bogantz Kaufman. She was a 1960 graduate of Madison High School and worked as a machinist at The Timkin Company for 25 years. Susie was a member of the Eagles, American Women’s Bowling Association and the United States Bowling Congress. She was a league bowler at La-Ray Lanes in Ashland and loved gardening and spending time outside.

Survivors include her brothers Joseph (Nona) Kaufman, Donald Kaufman, Paul Kaufman, all of Mansfield; nieces and nephews Susan Wood, Matthew Wood, Bob Kaufman, Shannon Miller, and William Curtis Olmo; along with many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings William Kaufman, Patricia Wood and Pauline Kaufman.

Visitation will be held at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West on Monday from 1:00 – 2:00pm. A funeral service will be held at 2pm followed by burial at Mansfield Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio or the American Cancer Society.

