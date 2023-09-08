BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Sept. 5 and 6.

Sept. 6

8:31 a.m. Officers took a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

8:47 a.m. A welfare check was requested in the 700 block of Kaler Ave.

9:31 a.m. Officers took a report on station regarding missing property.

10:24 a.m. Officers took a report of vandalism in the 400 block of Aumiller Dr.

10:36 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.

11:10 a.m. A parking complaint was investigated in the Washington Square area.

11:56 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 5000 block of Woodlawn Ave.

3:20 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 400 block of W. Mary St.

3:32 p.m. A traffic complaint was reported in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

3:37 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 900 block Maple St.

3:51 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Irving St and Sandusky Ave.

4:38 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Tiffin St.

5:07 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station about a previous case.

5:21 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the area of Plymouth St and High St.

6:17 p.m. Officers assisted a subject experiencing a mental heath issue in the 400 block of Aumiller Park Dr.

7:02 p.m. Officers responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of E. Rensselaer St.

7:32 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

8:10 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject about a possible trespass complaint in the 300 block of Emerson St.

8:14 p.m. Officers responded to a juvenile complaint in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

8:59 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Marion Rd and Bruce Ave.

9:07 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Washington Square.

9:37 p.m. Officers investigated a possible impaired driver in the area of Washington Square.

9:49 p.m. Officers investigated an open door in the 1500 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

10:04 p.m. Officers assisted Marion Police Department in the 300 block of Pleasant Hill Dr.

10:14 p.m. Officers investigated a barking dog complaint in the 800 block of Wilbur St.

10:34 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lockout in the 500 block of Prospect St.

11:14 p.m. Officers investigated a loud music complaint in the area of Beverly Dr. and Wilber St.

11:55 p.m. A verbal warning was issued in the area of Beal Ave. and Marion Rd.

Sept. 7

12:02 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 500 block of Hill St.

12:12 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 100 block of Hill St.

12:34 a.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 500 block of E. Charles St.

6:33 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

8:13 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a prior case.

9:08 a.m. A subject came on station to report identity theft.

11:31a.m. Officers did follow up investigation in the 900 block of Sherman St.

11:47 a.m. Officers investigated an accident in the area of Highland Ave and Warren St.

1:57 p.m. A resident of the 400 block of Wallace Ave was given a verbal warning regarding barking dogs.

3:08 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

3:25 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the area of E. Lucas St. and Hopley Ave.

3:41 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic issue on station.

3:43 p.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 200 block of E. Mary St.

4:22 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 500 block of N. Lane St.

5:51 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

5:56 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of S. Lane St.

7:11 p.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the area of E. Charles St. and Wiley St.

7:23 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

7:51 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 200 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

7:58 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of E. Oakwood Ave.

9:16 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 1400 block of Cullen Ct.

10:34 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of E. Southern Ave. and Highland Ave.

Sept. 8

12:26 a.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 100 block of E. Liberty St.

12:52 a.m. Officers assisted Marion PD in the 300 block of Pleasant Hill Dr.

2:30 a.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 500 block of S. Walnut St.

2:47 a.m. A verbal warning was issued to a motorist in the area of Sandusky Ave. and Charles St.

5:01 a.m. Officers investigated a report of larceny in the 400 block of E. Rensselaer St.

6:39 a.m. Officers responded to a 911 hang up in the 800 block of Woodlawn Ave.