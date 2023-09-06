MANSFIELD – The Women’s Fund of the Richland County Foundation is accepting nominations for the JoAnn Dutton Volunteer Community Service Award.

The award celebrates and honors women leaders who devote a significant amount of time and energy in a meaningful way to local charitable organizations.

The award is sponsored by the Women’s Fund of the Richland County Foundation and was named in honor of JoAnn Dutton, former executive director of the Mansfield YWCA.

A nomination form is available at richlandcountyfoundation.org. The deadline is Oct. 8.

The winner will be honored during the Women’s Fund annual grant awards lunch Nov. 3 at Kingwood Center Gardens.

The Women’s Fund was established in 1996 as permanent endowment to support programs that benefit women and girls in our community. The fund has awarded close to $524,000 in grants impacting hundreds of lives.

In addition to annual grants, and the JoAnn Dutton Award, the Women’s Fund conducts a Mother’s Day Fundraiser as a way for people to honor the special women in their lives.

The Women’s Fund welcomes all donations which can be made online at richlandfoundation.org or by check.