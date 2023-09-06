Viola Clair, 73, of Crestline, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at her residence.

Viola was born in Garrett, IN on April 30, 1950, to the late Zack and Opal (Banks) Fugate. She married David Gene Clair on April 24, 1968, and he survives her in Crestline.

Viola was employed as a nurse’s aid at various locations. She cherished the family get-togethers, cooking brats on the grill, and spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. Viola enjoyed fishing and going to church. Quite often she would give her children a “hard time” just so they would argue with her.

In addition to her husband of fifty-five years, Viola is survived by her children; David (Sola) Clair, Morral, OH; Janice Harper, Bentonville, AR; Mikel (Sandy) Clair, Crestline; Jack (Angie) Clair, Waterloo, IN; Ray (Tonya) Clair, Crestline; her siblings; Antia (Lester) Rhodes, Mary Maggart, Joyce Cooke, numerous grandkids and great grandkids.

In addition to her parents, Viola was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Schmidt, her grandson, Travis Lee Clair, her brothers, Rudell Fugate and John Fugate, and her sisters, Beatrice McPherson and Helen Voirol.

Friends may call on Monday, September 11, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, at the Schneider Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. A burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Galion.

Those wishing to share a memory of Viola or send condolences to the Clair family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Viola Clair.

Funeral Home: Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, Ohio 44827

Website: masfh.com