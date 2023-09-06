Terry Lee Strohminger, 79, of Mansfield, Ohio, peacefully passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, with his family at his side.

He was born January 3, 1944, to Floyd and Pauline (McElroy) Strohminger and was the youngest of five children. At age 19, Terry joined the United States Marine Corps, served in Vietnam until 1968, and was honorably discharged as a Lance Corporal. After completing his service in the military, Terry went to work at Voisard (now GB Fabrication), and eventually retired after 30 years.

Terry enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life including hunting, fishing, listening to country music, and attending family gatherings. His two favorite activities were riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his son, John, and watching for hummingbirds.

Terry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia, and son, John. He is also survived by a sister, Judy Simmons of Wooster, OH; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim and Debbie Burchett, Debbie and Glen Guill, Merry Burchett, and Sandra Wall; special niece, Teresa Slaubaugh; special nephew, Marc Rodriguez; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; sisters, Linda Rodriguez and Patty Blank; and brother, Fred Strohminger.

The family wishes to convey special thanks to Debbie Guill for all her love and care throughout Terry’s illness.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park following the service.

