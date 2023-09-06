WILLARD — Starting Point Outreach Center, serving the Willard community since 2010, has named Leticia “Letty” Damian as its new Executive Director.

“We are so very pleased to announce this appointment,” reports Dr. David Jump – Chairman, Starting Point Board of Directors.

“Letty will bring additional leadership, energy and creativity to the organization’s programs along with a deep sense of commitment to our community.

“She has served other area nonprofits at the program, fundraising and leadership levels, and has a breadth of perspective and experience.”

“I look forward to continuing Starting Point’s long history of partnering with the area’s churches and other nonprofit organizations,” Damian said.

“Starting Point Outreach Center plays such a key role in meeting the needs of our great community. I can’t wait to get started.”

Letty has a Master of Arts in Practical Theology degree and a Master of Divinity degree from the Methodist Theological School in Ohio. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministry degree from Regent University.

Letty and her husband reside in Willard with their three children.

Starting Point Outreach Center is a community centered, faith-based, 501(C)(3) nonprofit ministry serving Willard and the surrounding communities.

Starting Point is dedicated to improving the lives of people and families by providing encouragement, hope and assistance to deal with life’s challenges and difficulties.

Whatever the crisis or need Starting Point will try to provide solutions or help connect people with an organization that can.

Starting Point’s programming is constantly evolving to fit the needs of its clients while avoiding duplication of existing services.

As Starting Point enters the second decade of its mission and ministry to serve the needs of the community the organization will continue to focus on the future to provide encouragement, hope and assistance wherever needed.