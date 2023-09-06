Jeffrey Dale Fliger, Sr., of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield. Born December 12, 1964 in Mansfield, he was the son of Jerry and Carolyn (Ison) Fliger.

Everyone’s “Uncle Jeff”, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Rough housing with his grandchildren was one of his and their favorite times together. Jeff was a very hard worker. He loved rock-n-roll and was always the life of the party. His favorite quotes were “It’s never goodbye, it’s see ya later” and “Never go straight, it’s always forward”.

He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Stamper and her twin sister, his aunt, Betty Fliger; his girlfriend, Tonya Stecher; his children, Danielle Fliger and Jeff (Shyanne) Fliger; his grandchildren, Legacy, Legend, Jayson, Ethan and Remiah; his siblings, Jerry (Arlene) Fliger, Jackie (Don) Elia and Jenny Brasseur; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved as his own.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry; his step father, George Stamper; uncle, Bill; nephew, Joey; and his “brothers”, Bob, Steve, Jeff, Tall and Brent.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, September 11, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services by Wappner, 1327 Ashland Road. Pastor William “Jody” Cole will officiate funeral services following immediately at 4:00 pm. Jeff will be laid to rest at a later date in Mansfield Cemetery.

