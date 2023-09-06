Gary William Monroe, 76, of Mansfield, OH, died Saturday, September 2, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, Mansfield, OH. He was born November 24, 1946 in Martins Ferry, OH to the late Roger D. and Edith (Horner) Monroe.

He was proud to serve in the United States Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a loyal employee, working for just a few companies during his career ranging from management to construction worker, but his most cherished time was spent with the Amvets, where he connected with other veterans and their families, creating wonderful friendships that lasted decades.

He was an avid cook, golfer, and talented pool player (he and his teammates competed at the nationals every year). He also enjoyed spending time at annual Martins Ferry High School class reunion, where he would share laughs with fellow members of the Triangle Club.

Making people happy was his passion and, even though he was physically limited the last several years, he still managed to make baked goods for not only his friends and family, but also his doctors and nurses, just to see them smile.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger A. Monroe. Surviving are his two daughters, Michelle Monroe of Yorkville, OH and Melissa Czahoroski of Wheeling, WV; three sisters, Estel (William) Bommer of Shadyside, OH, Margaret Sue Hughes of Nixa, MO, and Sandy Driscoll of Martins Ferry, OH; six grandchildren, Stephanie Morris, Samantha Monroe, Cassandra Krupa, Coty (Tiffany) Monroe, Stanley (Josie) Czahoroski, and Katelynn Czahoroski; eight great-grandchildren; and several very dear friends.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at the convenience of the family.

Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the Monroe family.

