BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Sept. 5 and 6.

Sept. 5

7:52 a.m. Officers attempted to assist with a residential lock out in the 1000 block of E Warren St.

9:31 a.m. A report of a reckless driver on Marion Rd was investigated.

10:55 a.m. Officer did a standby for Adult Protective Services in the 200 block of Hayes Ave.

12:23 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a vandal complaint.

12:53 p.m. Officers assisted with a residential lock out in the area of Woodbine Apts.

3:37 p.m. Officers preformed a legal service in the 700 block of S. Walnut St.

3:40 p.m. Officers pr4eformed a welfare check in the 1000 block of Tiffin St.

4:39 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of E. Warren St and Iron St.

4:52 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a possible scam.

5:54 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject refence a civil issue.

5:59 p.m. A traffic citation was issued in the 700 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

6:23 p.m. A traffic citation was issued in the area of Beverly Dr and Woodale St.

6:43 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 500 block of S. East St.

7:08 p.m. Officers took a larceny report on station.

8:23 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the area of E. Mansfield St.

8:31 p.m. A traffic citation was issued in the area of Fair St.

10:14 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 1500 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

10:29 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1000 block of E. Mansfield St.

10:46 p.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 900 block of Elm St.

Sept. 6

12:05 a.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 100 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

12:17 a.m. A traffic citation was issued in the area of Kaler Ave. and Charles St.

2:48 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Sandusky Ave. and Emerson St.

3:24 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Hopley Ave. and Southern Ave.