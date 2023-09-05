Reatha Jean (Swanger) Clifton, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 3, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 27, 1938, Reatha spent 85 wonderful years spreading joy, comfort, and wisdom to all of those around her. Reatha was a comfort to many and a joy to all. She found her passion for life in taking care of her large family.

She was born and raised in Mansfield, Ohio, to Clinton and Fairy (Shaw) Swanger. Reatha met her husband, Herman Clifton, while he was visiting on a work trip from Grayson, Kentucky. They were married for 53 years and raised their five children on their farm in Mansfield, Ohio. For years to come she would help raise, nurture and play with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She could be found cooking one of the best meals you ever had in her kitchen or sitting in her chair reading a Stephen King novel or watching one of her shows. She passed down her love of horror movies, reading, playing cards and cooking to her children and grandchildren.

Reatha is survived by her sister, Vicky Buzzard; and her children, Roy (Regina) Clifton, Tina (Randy) Heinberger, Cathy (Charlie) Garman and Joyce Smith. She has fifteen grandchildren, Kristi Lawhorn, Lori Wurth, Matthew Clifton, Jacob Hergatt, Joshua Hergatt, Coty Clifton, Kyle Clifton, Jerrod Clifton, Nichole Krause, Vincent Heinberger, Destiny Heinberger, Missy Darr, Neil Smith, Dale Smith and Sam Smith. From her grandchildren she was blessed with twenty-five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Clifton; her son, Jeffrey Clifton; grandson, Russell Clifton, her sisters, Dorothy Hammond, Ethel Baughman and Peggy Braggs; and her brothers, Richard, Art, Bill, Jim and Junior Swanger.

If you were to ask those who knew her what described Reatha best, they would say she was caring and comforting, kind and loving. She was one of the best listeners. You could come to her for anything. Many of our fondest memories are around the table drinking coffee and talking with her.

Please come join us for one more talk around the table and celebrate the life of Reatha Clifton on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The family will begin greeting guests at 1:00 p.m. Reatha will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park beside her husband.

