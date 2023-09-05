COLUMBUS – During the 2023 Labor Day holiday weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol saw an increase in traffic stops — and three separate incidents that led to significant arrests.

A total of 17,965 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 9,479 non-enforcement stops. Three of the traffic stops resulted in the apprehension of four murder suspects.

On Saturday, in Hancock County, troopers arrested two suspects who were wanted on murder charges from Monroe, Mich.

On Sunday, troopers apprehended a suspect who was wanted for murder in Chicago.

Finally, on Monday, troopers arrested a murder suspect in Delaware County. All of these cases remain under investigation.

In addition, troopers arrested 415 drivers for OVI and issued 2,173 safety belt citations.

Troopers also made 225 drug arrests, 98 felony apprehensions and provided assistance to 1,876 motorists. The Labor Day holiday reporting period began Friday, Sept. 1 at midnight and ended Monday, Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m.

A statewide breakdown of enforcement and crashes during the Labor Day weekend can be found here.