Joshua A. “Stubby” Au, 40, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Stubby was born on April 28, 1983, in Shelby, to Richard C. and Deanna J. (Haynes) Au. He was a graduate of Madison High School. Stubby was a union carpenter with the Local Union 735.

Along with his parents, Richard and Deanna Au, he is survived by his daughter, Kalinn Au of Mansfield; sister, Tara (Jason) Shears of Mansfield; and nephew, Carter Shears of Mansfield.

Stubby was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Clara J. Haynes; maternal grandfather, Junior Haynes; paternal grandmother, Maxine (Reece) Au; and paternal grandfather, Richard Au.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH 44905.

Memorial contributions may be made in care of Richland County Dog Warden’s Office, 810 Home Rd. North, Mansfield, OH 44906, or Richland County Humane Society, 3025 Park Avenue West, Ontario

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.

Website: info@wernergompf.com