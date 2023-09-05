ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is hosting a free drive-thru Shred-It event on Sept. 23.

This free event serves as a kick-off to Medicare Open Enrollment in the parking lot of Hawkins Corner. It will take place from 9 until 11 a.m.

This event highlights the need to securely shred important documents or mail that may contain personal information to help older adults avoid becoming victims of fraud, scams, and identity theft.

For more information contact the Area Agency on Aging at 419-524-4144.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.