MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — Are you looking for some FANGtastic fall fun that will ensure all the BOOS and GHOULS in your family have a SPOOKtacular time?

Then it would be a GRAVE mistake to miss Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) October Conservation Chat: The Not So Spooky Forest.

The event will take place on Oct. 21 at the Hazel Willis Woods near Mifflin.

Local FFA chapters and youth organizations will be set up with hands-on, family-friendly

activities around the Loop Road that surrounds the 40-acre property.

Other activities will included a guided nature walk, a selfie station, and even some sweet treats to snack on. Families will be able to enjoy a fun walk to romp through the fall foliage and experience the woods during the special fall season.

“We’re really looking forward to having families visit the Hazel Willis Woods

during the fall season,” said Jane Houin, Ashland SWCD director.

“This is the first time we’ve hosted an event like this at the woods and we are so excited to be able to bring together families and youth organizations for some fall fun.”

The Hazel Willis Woods was donated to Ashland SWCD in 1980 by Walter Willis in loving memory of his wife Hazel.

The woods was a popular field-trip destination for many years, but tightening economic belts in 2008 and 2009 put an and to many school field trips.

Since then, activities at the Hazel Willis Woods have been few and far between.

However, an active volunteer base led by the Ashland SWCD has been hard at working getting the woods ready to welcome visitors for new adventures.

Local Boy Scout Garrett Houin’s Eagle Scout project focused on updating accessibility and safety features at the woods this spring, and volunteers have ben cleaning water bars and trimming trails as well.

This even does require pre-registration of $10/vehicle and space is limited.

Reservations can be made in person at the Ashland SWCD office at 110 Cottage Street in Ashland or online.

Attendance at the chat is free, but reservations are encouraged by calling 419-281-7645 or registering online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conservation-chat-not-so-spooky-tickets-663148905227.