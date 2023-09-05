Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Kay Miller, 68, unexpectedly passed away August 4th, 2023 at her new Hayesville, NC, residence of complications from heart disease.

Born July 30th, 1955 to Melvin and Carolyn Lajzer, Cindy graduated from Ashland High School in 1973 before leading a beautiful life in and around Mansfield, Ohio. She obtained her associates degree from the American Career Institute in 1989, and enjoyed a career in local law and court offices, working within the justice system, in which she deeply believed, until her recent retirement. Her primary focus, though, was building a family and being a completely devoted mother and grandmother. The love she had for those close to her will be her greatest legacy.

Cindy will be forever missed by her daughter Trista (Chris) Miller, granddaughters Madelyn and Avery Miller, her daughter’s father Dale Miller, as well as her beloved siblings: Teresa DeVan, Stephen Lajzer, Jane Crandall, and Melinda Lajzer, along with their respective families, whom she adored as her own, and so many cherished relatives and friends.

Always on-the-go, Cindy was never one to pass up a thrift store, garage sale or flea market, loved concerts (and music in general, especially the ‘good bands’), Nascar races, and planning her next trip. She will be remembered for her smile and eccentric fashion sense. Cindy had a knack for finding the perfect gift for just about everyone she loved, building fairy gardens and scrapbooks, and, later in life, being a dog mom. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, finding trinkets to add to her many collections, indulging in as much ice cream as possible, laughing endlessly with her sibs, taking aimless rainy day drives with her daughter, and going on adventures with her granddaughters.

Friends and family may come share memories and a meal, wearing whatever they’d like, to celebrate the life Cindy led on Sunday, September 10th, 2-5pm, at the Valley Lodge in Snow Trails, 3300 Possum Run Rd., Mansfield, Ohio.

Funeral Home: Townson-Rose Funeral Home

Website: http://www.townson-rose.com/