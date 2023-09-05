BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 29.
Sept. 4
6:51 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out at Outhwaite Reservoir.
8 a.m. Officers attempted to return property in the 800 block of S Poplar St.
9:50 a.m. A welfare check was attempted in the 1000 block of High St.
9:58 a.m. A 911 hang up call was investigated in the 800 block of Faustina Ave.
11:08 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 500 block of S Poplar St.
11:44 a.m. Paul Jamerson, 31, was arrested in the 500 block of W Charles St. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center pending a court appearance.
12:08 p.m. Officers made a civil standby in the 200 block of Nauman Ave.
12:21 p.m. A subject came on station to speak with officers regarding a juvenile issue.
4:20 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 300 block of Heritage Circle.
5:57 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Washington Square.
6:20 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation on Woodlawn Ave.
6:38 p.m. Officers delivered a message in the 400 block of E. Lucas St.
7:15 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of Woodlawn Ave. and East St.
8:13 p.m. A motorist was given a citation for an equipment violation in the 700 block of S. Walnut St.
8:21 p.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 600 block of W. Perry St.
8:37 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 800 block of Woodlawn Ave.
10:01 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 600 block of E. Mary St.
10:01 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with found property.
11:17 p.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 800 block of Wilbur St.
11:43 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of S. Lane St.
Sept. 5
3:20 a.m. Officers responded to a suspicious person in the 1100 block of S. Walnut St.
4:48 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm in the 200 block of W. Beal Ave.
5:21 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 1100 block of Rogers St.