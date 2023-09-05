BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 29.

Sept. 4

6:51 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out at Outhwaite Reservoir.

8 a.m. Officers attempted to return property in the 800 block of S Poplar St.

9:50 a.m. A welfare check was attempted in the 1000 block of High St.

9:58 a.m. A 911 hang up call was investigated in the 800 block of Faustina Ave.

11:08 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 500 block of S Poplar St.

11:44 a.m. Paul Jamerson, 31, was arrested in the 500 block of W Charles St. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center pending a court appearance.

12:08 p.m. Officers made a civil standby in the 200 block of Nauman Ave.

12:21 p.m. A subject came on station to speak with officers regarding a juvenile issue.

4:20 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 300 block of Heritage Circle.

5:57 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Washington Square.

6:20 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation on Woodlawn Ave.

6:38 p.m. Officers delivered a message in the 400 block of E. Lucas St.

7:15 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of Woodlawn Ave. and East St.

8:13 p.m. A motorist was given a citation for an equipment violation in the 700 block of S. Walnut St.

8:21 p.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 600 block of W. Perry St.

8:37 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 800 block of Woodlawn Ave.

10:01 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 600 block of E. Mary St.

10:01 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with found property.

11:17 p.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 800 block of Wilbur St.

11:43 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of S. Lane St.

Sept. 5

3:20 a.m. Officers responded to a suspicious person in the 1100 block of S. Walnut St.

4:48 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm in the 200 block of W. Beal Ave.

5:21 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 1100 block of Rogers St.