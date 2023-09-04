L. Vadine French, 94, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Arbors at Mifflin. Born March 25, 1929 in Snowhill, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Thomas Morgan and Artie Meak (Nutter) Burwell.

Vadine retired from Society Bank following 25 years of service as a Teller.

She is survived by her son, Allen B. French; two grandchildren, Rick (Kristen) French and Lisa (Mike) Flynn; four great grandchildren, Emaline French, Emmett French, Mason Flynn and Michael Flynn; two sisters, Maxie Fields and Sylvia (Dan) Spears; a brother, Gerald (Patty) Burwell; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randell J. French; a sister, Marie Beasley; and a brother, Russell Burwell.

Private graveside services were held in Mansfield Memorial Park.

