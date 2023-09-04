BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 29.
Sept. 1
6:50 a.m. Officers assisted with a civil standby in the 1000 block of S Sandusky Ave.
7:40 a.m. A subject experiencing mental issues was assisted in the 1100 block of Sherman St.
11:37 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.
1:45 p.m. A disturbance in the 100 block of Iron St was investigated.
3:26 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Gaius and Sandusky Ave.
4:13 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of E. Oakwood Ave.
5:19 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 100 block of W. Perry St.
5:20 p.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 400 block of Wallace Ave.
7:59 p.m. Officers investigated a complaint of a drunk individual in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
8:41 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of Southland Ave. and Southern Ave.
8:47 p.m. Joe Will, 44, was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 500 block of S. Poplar St. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.
9:09 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Woodbine St.
9:55 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 400 block of Heritage Circle.
10:29 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 100 block of Crossroads Blvd.
Sept. 2
1:16 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1000 block of Tiffin St.
2:01 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 100 block of Washington Square.
4:31 a.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 1300 block of High St.
5:20 a.m. Officers assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s Department with an alarm drop in the 1700 block of Tiffin Rd.
7:45 a.m. Officers assisted the Mansfield Police Department in the 200 block of W Galen St.
11:38 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 500 block of E Rensselaer St.
12:18 p.m. Officers attempted to assist with a residential lock out in the 200 block of S Poplar St.
12:21 p.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding a welfare check.
1:06 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.
2:47 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 1000 block of Hopley Ave.
3:51 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 900 block of Reid St.
6:05 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the area of Bucyrus Plaza.
7:11 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
8:33 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of S. Highland Ave. and Woodlawn Ave.
8:33 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 800 block of S. Spring St.
8:48 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with an ongoing investigation.
8:51 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of S. Stetzer Rd.
9:21 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic violence in the 500 block of W. Charles St.
11:12 p.m. Officers took a report of vandalism in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.
11:22 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Blicke St.
11:58 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Waterford Glen.
Sept. 3
1:14 a.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.
1:18 a.m. Officers spoke with subjects reference a civil matter in the 900 block of S. Walnut St.
2:04 a.m. Officers responded to a domestic situation in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.
3:15 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 200 block of W. Beal Ave.
4:43 a.m. Officers assisted a person experiencing a mental health issue in the 1000 block of Tiffin St.
7:42 a.m. Officers assisted in recovering stolen property in the 800 block of Cleland St.
8:51 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 200 block of Galen St.
9:22 a.m. A welfare check was requested in the 200 block of W Lucas St.
11:25 a.m. Officers investigated a 911 open line call in the 200 block of Heritage Cir.
12 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil standby in the 700 block of S East St.
12:41 p.m. Officers investigated a 2 vehicle, non-injury crash in the S Poplar St and Rensselaer St area. A citation was issued.
2:05 p.m. Officers mediated a domestic issue in the 400 block of W Rensselaer St.
3:03 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with an ongoing investigation.
3:08 p.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 800 block of Rogers St.
4:15 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Prospect St. and Woodlawn Ave.
4:17 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 200 block of W. Beal Ave.
4:35 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1100 block of Rogers St.
6 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 400 block of Aumiller Park Dr.
7:22 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the area of E. Rensselaer St. and Wiley St.
7:37 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil standby in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.
9:13 p.m. A motorist was given a citation for driving under suspension in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
9:50 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the area of Marion Rd. and Poplar St.
11:48 p.m. A false alarm was received from the 200 block of W Beal Ave.