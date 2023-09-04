BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 29.

Sept. 1

6:50 a.m. Officers assisted with a civil standby in the 1000 block of S Sandusky Ave.

7:40 a.m. A subject experiencing mental issues was assisted in the 1100 block of Sherman St.

11:37 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

1:45 p.m. A disturbance in the 100 block of Iron St was investigated.

3:26 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Gaius and Sandusky Ave.

4:13 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of E. Oakwood Ave.

5:19 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 100 block of W. Perry St.

5:20 p.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 400 block of Wallace Ave.

7:59 p.m. Officers investigated a complaint of a drunk individual in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

8:41 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of Southland Ave. and Southern Ave.

8:47 p.m. Joe Will, 44, was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 500 block of S. Poplar St. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

9:09 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Woodbine St.

9:55 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 400 block of Heritage Circle.

10:29 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 100 block of Crossroads Blvd.

Sept. 2

1:16 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1000 block of Tiffin St.

2:01 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 100 block of Washington Square.

4:31 a.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 1300 block of High St.

5:20 a.m. Officers assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s Department with an alarm drop in the 1700 block of Tiffin Rd.

7:45 a.m. Officers assisted the Mansfield Police Department in the 200 block of W Galen St.

11:38 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 500 block of E Rensselaer St.

12:18 p.m. Officers attempted to assist with a residential lock out in the 200 block of S Poplar St.

12:21 p.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding a welfare check.

1:06 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.

2:47 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 1000 block of Hopley Ave.

3:51 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 900 block of Reid St.

6:05 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the area of Bucyrus Plaza.

7:11 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

8:33 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of S. Highland Ave. and Woodlawn Ave.

8:33 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 800 block of S. Spring St.

8:48 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with an ongoing investigation.

8:51 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of S. Stetzer Rd.

9:21 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic violence in the 500 block of W. Charles St.

11:12 p.m. Officers took a report of vandalism in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

11:22 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Blicke St.

11:58 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Waterford Glen.

Sept. 3

1:14 a.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.

1:18 a.m. Officers spoke with subjects reference a civil matter in the 900 block of S. Walnut St.

2:04 a.m. Officers responded to a domestic situation in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

3:15 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 200 block of W. Beal Ave.

4:43 a.m. Officers assisted a person experiencing a mental health issue in the 1000 block of Tiffin St.

7:42 a.m. Officers assisted in recovering stolen property in the 800 block of Cleland St.

8:51 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 200 block of Galen St.

9:22 a.m. A welfare check was requested in the 200 block of W Lucas St.

11:25 a.m. Officers investigated a 911 open line call in the 200 block of Heritage Cir.

12 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil standby in the 700 block of S East St.

12:41 p.m. Officers investigated a 2 vehicle, non-injury crash in the S Poplar St and Rensselaer St area. A citation was issued.

2:05 p.m. Officers mediated a domestic issue in the 400 block of W Rensselaer St.

3:03 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with an ongoing investigation.

3:08 p.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 800 block of Rogers St.

4:15 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Prospect St. and Woodlawn Ave.

4:17 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 200 block of W. Beal Ave.

4:35 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1100 block of Rogers St.

6 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 400 block of Aumiller Park Dr.

7:22 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the area of E. Rensselaer St. and Wiley St.

7:37 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil standby in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

9:13 p.m. A motorist was given a citation for driving under suspension in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

9:50 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the area of Marion Rd. and Poplar St.

11:48 p.m. A false alarm was received from the 200 block of W Beal Ave.