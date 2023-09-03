William Alden Cunningham Jr (Bill) of Mansfield Ohio passed away peacefully on August 19th, 2023 in Conroe Texas. He is survived by his High School sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Phyllis Carol Schluter Cunningham, daughter Kelly Cunningham (McKenzie)-Frinka and husband Scott Frinka of Tomball, Texas, along with their four children Scott Jr., Matthew, Elizabeth and Ethan as well as Son William Alden Cunningham III and his wife Monique Phillips Cunningham of Logan Utah, along with their four children Colin, Casey, Kyle and Cooper, sisters Judith Lee Hesselbart and Barbara Ann Johnson.

Bill, a Mansfield native, is also survived locally by Dirk and Tammie Schluter, Kim and Tom Hickox, Brett and Vickie Schluter, Terry Schluter, Gary and Tracy (Schluter) Royse, Chucky Schluter, and Jeanie Dorner Schluter all Mansfield Ohio residents. and countless friends. Bill was preceded in death locally by his parents Treva and William Alden Cunningham Sr. and in-laws Ted and Shirley (Yoakam) Schluter, Chuck Schluter Sr, and Goldie and Whitey Schluter.

Bill served his country in the U.S Air Force as a Russian Linguist. He was employed at Whiteys Auto Mall in the 60’s, a stock broker in Mansfield at Prescott Ball in the seventies and moved to California in 1976. Bill was active locally in the Mansfield downtown association and a member of the Woodland club, an eagle scout and various other local organizations.

Having a brilliant mind for business and a passion for food, Bill and his business partner (Michael Phillips) established BJ’s Pizza and Brewery in 1978. From a standalone location in southern California, BJ’s is now a 200+ public restaurant chain because of Bill and Mikes determination, hard work and integrity.

Bill’s love and passion for life will not be forgotten. His private burial services by Klein Funeral & Memorial were held August 26th in Lake Conroe Texas where Bill and Phyllis resided.

Funeral Home: Klein Funeral home

Website: Kleinfh.com