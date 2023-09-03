MANSFIELD — Kroger is set to celebrate a newly remodeled Mansfield store next week after nearly four months of renovations and improvement.

Located at 1060 Ashland Road, the store will officially unveil its $1.7 million renovation on Friday, Sept. 8. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m.

Shoppers may explore the store’s updates, register to win one of eight $100 Kroger gift cards, sample food and take advantage of Grand Re-Opening specials.

To further celebrate the grand re-opening, customers who use their Kroger Plus card at the Ashland Road Kroger Fuel Center between Sept. 8 and 10 will reap an extra 20 cents per gallon savings.

“Our store renovations were designed with the customer in mind, and after almost four months, we are thrilled to share the results during our Grand Re-Opening celebration,” said Michael Robinson, Mansfield Kroger store leader.

“We appreciate our customer’s patience during this process and thank the Mansfield community for their continued support of our store.”

The newly remodeled 71,349-square-foot store features new décor throughout, expanded Beverage/Adult Beverage, a full store reset for better traffic flow and better selection, updated Fresh Bakery fixtures and tables, updated Produce tables, updated Fresh Meat cases and refreshed departments and restrooms.

Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with pharmacy hours 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays.

The location presently employs more than 140 associates. Kroger encourages anyone interested in joining the Kroger team to visit jobs.kroger.com.