PLYMOUTH — Sophomore Eli Keefe’s 1-yard touchdown blast with 1:28 remaining in the contest was the game-winner as Plymouth edged Wellington 20-14 on Friday night.

That score completed a back-and-forth affair that saw each team trade scores throughout the evening.

Lane Bushey put the Big Red Vikings (2-1) on top 7-0 with a 1-yard plunge at the 2:17 mark of the first period.

Wellington (0-3) countered with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Landon Wright to Nolan Sasack in the second quarter.

But Ben Trimmer’s 3-yard score with 3:39 showing gave Plymouth a 14-6 halftime margin.

Sasack’s 10-yard TD run and the ensuing two-point conversion tied the game at 14-14 with 9:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.

That set the stage for Keefe’s heroics.

Bushey led the way with 126 yards rushing and Ethan Keefe added 81 more as the Big Red Vikings gained 266 yards rushing, and just 6 yards in the air.

Meanwhile, Wright was 14-of-29 passing for 145 yards, but the Dukes had just 37 yards rushing.

Plymouth will turn toward Firelands Conference action next week when it hosts Western Reserve.

Wellington travels to Black River.