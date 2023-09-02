ASHLAND — The Minutemen made a statement Saturday at Freer Field.

Chance Basilone placed fourth and Lincoln Rice was eight as Lexington won the Division I boys race at the Ashland Cross Country Invitational.

Lex finished with a score of 119. Stow-Monroe Falls (136) was second and Dover (160) was third.

A junior, Basilone picked off several runners during the final half-mile to finish in 16:26.78, just three seconds off his personal record of 16:23 at last year’s Tiffin regional meet. Rice, a sophomore, finished in 16:35.12.

All five of Lex’s scorers finished in under 17:40. Latrell Hughes (17:20.45) was 28th, while Gage Devaney (17:35.84) was 38th and Luke Haring (17:39.32) was 41st.

Shelby finished 10th with a score of 253. Marshall Moore led the Whippets, finishing 21st in 17:02.50.

Ashland’s K’Tyo Hendershot placed fifth in a personal record 16:27.47. He led the Arrows (310) to a 14th-place finish.

“I was very pleased with my performance today,” said Hendershot, who moved back to Ashland after running for Gahanna Lincoln last year. “The last race I wasn’t staying up where I needed to. This race I got the spot I wanted to be in and did a good job of executing.”

Hendershot placed 15th in the mud last week at Seneca East, finishing in 17:41.94.

“I like (the muddy conditions) because I feel like they make you stronger in races like these,” Hendershot said. “I think last week actually helped me with this race.”

Ontario finished 16th with a score of 373. Xavier Trent paced the Warriors, finishing 31st in 17:29.32.

Madison finished 20th with a score of 615. Evan Larsen led the Rams, finishing 106th overall in 19:01.22.

Division I Girls

Lexington finished third in the Division I girls race with a score of 100. Wadsworth (65) won the team trophy while Brecksville (9) was second.

Brailey Slone led Lady Lex, finishing third in 19:34.87. She was sixth last week at Seneca East in 20:54.41.

“It was a lot better than last week,” said Slone, who was followed across the finish line by teammate Elyana Weaver in seventh (20:07.39). “I’d like to be a little faster, but it will come.”

Shelby finished sixth with a score of 150. Anna Will paced the Whippets, finishing ninth in 20:17.47.

Ashland finished 13th with a score of 351. The Arrows were led by Alanah Cole, who finished 29th in 21:16.40.

Ontario was 15th with a score of 394, while Madison (425) was 16th. Baylee Black led Ontario, finishing 39th in 21:43.20. Callie Cyrus led Madison, placing 33rd in 21:23.48.

Division II/III Boys

Mansfield Christian’s Landin Cyphers was the top area finisher in the boys Division II/III race. The sophomore was 14th in 18:50.83 as the Flames finished eighth with a score of 195.

Loudonville’s Lettie Wenell was 15h in 18:57.81. The Redbirds didn’t have enough runners to field a complete team.

Nate Hart competed for St. Peter’s. Hart finished 72nd in 31:37.04.

Division II/III Girls

Loudonville junior Tess Shultz finished second in the Division II/III girls race, crossing the line in 19:56.80.

Smithville’s Kaitlyn Carr won in 18:39.85. Just a sophomore, Carr placed seventh at last year’s state meet while Shultz was 19th.

Shultz won last week at Seneca East, finishing in 19:21.60.

“I believe that I can run with (Carr),” Shultz said. “I really enjoy the tough competition.”

Loudonville finished fourth in the team standings with a score of 108.

Mansfield Christian’s Meagan Them finished third in 20:43.61. The Flames didn’t have enough runners to field a complete team.

St. Peter’s Elina Gilland finished 38th in 27:43.32.