MANSFIELD — Richland County Transit is rolling out a six-month pilot of new and revised fixed routes, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5. In addition, RCT’s ADA paratransit service, known as Dial A Ride, will have a new service area and offer same day scheduling for those who qualify.

Fixed Route Updates

RCT will pilot a new Ontario circulator that will run hourly along the Lexington-Springmill corridor between the OSU/NCSC campus and Walmart. Customers will be able to transfer to the circulator at Walmart from Route 1 (Park Ave) and Meijer from Route 9 (W. 4th Street) and then travel to the area’s many workplaces and shopping destinations.

RCT has also streamlined and adjusted the remaining fixed routes to make schedules more efficient and to reach areas of higher demand. RCT’s operating hours will remain 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., depending on the route. The timing and location of individual bus stops on some routes have changed, so new bus schedules are available at the RCT office (19 N Main Street) and on the buses.

New route maps, schedules, and more information are also available on the RCT website: rctbuses.com. Agencies or businesses that would like to receive a quantity of bus schedules for their clients should call the RCT office at 419-522-4504. Free travel training is available to anyone who would like to learn more about riding RCT’s routes, by calling the RCT office.

Dial A Ride / ADA Paratransit Updates

Passengers who qualify for RCT’s Dial A Ride ADA service will now be able to request a same-day trip, if space is available, by calling the RCT office. In addition, the Dial A Ride service area now includes more homes and businesses in Ontario, as the service boundary there has expanded to the west.

All the piloted changes will be evaluated by February 2024, to determine which changes will be made permanent. Updates will be posted on the RCT website.