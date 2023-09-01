MANSFIELD — From Sept. 11-15, the green space in front of the Area Agency on Aging will be turned into the Field of Honor thanks to one local organization.

Rich Rader, Kiwanis Flag Project co-chair, is also a member of the Mansfield Kiwanis Club, which is spearheading the new endeavor.

The initiative was enacted to not only honor those who lost their lives Sept. 11, 2001, but also to honor active and retired military members and first responders.

“We were approached by the Colonial Flag Foundation, which is located in Sandy, Utah, and they have been an amazing group to work with,” Rich said, noting that the organization had organized after an individual posted 3,000 flags in honor of the 9/11 fallen.

The Kiwanis will be utilizing the event to not only honor those who serve, but to help raise money for the non-profit.

Acknowledging his “Kids Need Kiwanis” bracelet, Rich explained that monies raised will go into the annual budget, which is then used for service programming that predominantly goes toward area youth.

One of their signature projects is the local Friendly House.

Volunteers, including local boy scout organizations, Key Clubs and Sluss Realty agents, will be placing the flags in the ground on Sept. 10, and then at 10:10 a.m. Sept. 11, local radio host Chelley Kemper will be emceeing the Opening Ceremonies.

“We’re doing it at 10:10 a.m. because everything centers around 9/11 and that’s the time that the last plane went down,” Rich said.

There are still some sponsorship opportunities available, including one that allows anyone to purchase a flag for $50 that they can dedicate to a loved or local service member or first responder. Donors are then gifted with the flag after Sept. 15.

According to their website:

“The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.”

Rich said he hopes that locals will visit the free display throughout the week.

“Come dedicate a flag or just come and visit and help us honor the fallen and those who served,” he said. “I became a police and fire chaplain because of 9/11 and I served in that capacity for 14 years. We want this to be a place where people come and educate their children.

“We have generations of young people who weren’t even alive when this happened. This is a matter of remembering and honoring our local people and those around the country. It’s important for those who served to know that they’re appreciated, and know that we recognize what they gave so that we can all enjoy the freedoms we have.”

For more information, visit kiwanisflagproject.org