BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 29.
Aug. 30
7:05 a.m. Officers checked the 100 block of Crossroads Blvd for a vehicle blocking the roadway.
9:21 a.m. Officers assisted the Marion County Sheriffs Office in the 1200 block High St.
11:13 a.m. A person stopped on station to retrieve their property.
12:18 p.m. A welfare check was requested in the 500 block of W Mary St.
1:23 p.m. Officers assisted with a residential lockout in the 600 block of W Mary St.
1:49 p.m. A welfare check was requested in the 600 block of Beverly Dr.
1:53 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 1300 block of Woodlawn Ave.
2:07 p.m. Officers assisted a person on station regarding a work-related incident.
2:07 p.m. Officers assisted with a malfunctioning traffic light in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.
4:01 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the area of W. Mansfield St and Mary St.
4:11 p.m. Officers took a larceny report in the 900 block of E. Warren St.
4:16 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 1100 block of E. Mansfield St.
4:18 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of E. Mansfield St.
5:52 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 200 block of Hayes St.
6 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.
6:03 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a civil issue.
6:05 p.m. Officers investigated a possible protection order violation in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
6:56 p.m. Officers investigated a report of an assault in the 800 block of Wilbur St.
7:13 p.m. A private property accident was reported in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
7:48 p.m. Officers took a larceny report in the 700 block of S. Spring St.
8:55 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Sandusky Ave and Rensselaer St.
9:01 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 1300 block of Woodlawn Ave.
9:21 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 300 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
9:42 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lockout on Woodbine St.
10:34 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Poplar St. and Warren St.
10:56 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Beverly Dr.
11:18 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 400 block of Sears St.
11:33 p.m. Officers attempted to deliver a message in the 300 block of Clinton St.
11:36 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1000 block of Maple St.
Aug. 31
12:06 a.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the area of Rensselaer St. and Spring St.
12:49 a.m. Officers responded to a loud music complaint in the 600 block of W. Charles St.