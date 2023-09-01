BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 29.

Aug. 30

7:05 a.m. Officers checked the 100 block of Crossroads Blvd for a vehicle blocking the roadway.

9:21 a.m. Officers assisted the Marion County Sheriffs Office in the 1200 block High St.

11:13 a.m. A person stopped on station to retrieve their property.

12:18 p.m. A welfare check was requested in the 500 block of W Mary St.

1:23 p.m. Officers assisted with a residential lockout in the 600 block of W Mary St.

1:49 p.m. A welfare check was requested in the 600 block of Beverly Dr.

1:53 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 1300 block of Woodlawn Ave.

2:07 p.m. Officers assisted a person on station regarding a work-related incident.

2:07 p.m. Officers assisted with a malfunctioning traffic light in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

4:01 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the area of W. Mansfield St and Mary St.

4:11 p.m. Officers took a larceny report in the 900 block of E. Warren St.

4:16 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 1100 block of E. Mansfield St.

4:18 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of E. Mansfield St.

5:52 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 200 block of Hayes St.

6 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

6:03 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a civil issue.

6:05 p.m. Officers investigated a possible protection order violation in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

6:56 p.m. Officers investigated a report of an assault in the 800 block of Wilbur St.

7:13 p.m. A private property accident was reported in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

7:48 p.m. Officers took a larceny report in the 700 block of S. Spring St.

8:55 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Sandusky Ave and Rensselaer St.

9:01 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 1300 block of Woodlawn Ave.

9:21 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 300 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

9:42 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lockout on Woodbine St.

10:34 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Poplar St. and Warren St.

10:56 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Beverly Dr.

11:18 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 400 block of Sears St.

11:33 p.m. Officers attempted to deliver a message in the 300 block of Clinton St.

11:36 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1000 block of Maple St.

Aug. 31

12:06 a.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the area of Rensselaer St. and Spring St.

12:49 a.m. Officers responded to a loud music complaint in the 600 block of W. Charles St.