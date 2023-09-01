ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2023 Community Service Award to Third Street Family Health Services.

In the presence of friends and dignitaries, Third Street Family Health Services was honored on Aug. 30 at the Area Agency on Aging, located within Hawkins Conference Center, hosted by Duana Patton, Chief Executive Officer at the Area Agency on Aging, and Jason Painley, Corporate Board President.

Third Street Family Health Services was recognized as the Community Service awardee for its dedication to improving the health of individuals and communities while aligning with the mission of the Area Agency on Aging.

“Through its work as Community Health Workers and health care providers, they have exemplified excellent service to our communities,” Patton said in a press reelease.

Each year, the Area Agency on Aging honors a community organization, agency, service club, business, or the media that makes an outstanding contribution to the community on behalf of senior citizens.

One award is presented for our total service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot).

Awardees must first be nominated by an individual or organization involved with seniors.

They are then selected by the Agency based on the impact of their contributions and accomplishments within the community made after reaching age 60.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.