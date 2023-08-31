MANSFIELD — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the recent promotions of Correctional Officer Wyatt Stanfield to Correctional Sergeant on August 31, 2023.

Sgt. Wyatt Stanfield was hired as a Correctional Officer in 2020 and will be assigned to supervisor training on 1st shift.

Sgt. Stanfield has served as a correctional officer in the jail for almost three years and when his supervisor training is completed, he will be assigned to 2nd shift.

During his time at the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Stanfield has received an Office Citation Award and a Certificate of Appreciation Award. Sgt.

Stanfield graduated from Madison Comprehensive High School in 2020.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office congratulates Sgt. Stanfield and we look forward to continuing to carry out our mission in serving the residents of Richland County.