RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State quarterback Brennan Armstrong has been named to the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

The award has been presented annually since 1987 to the nation’s top college quarterback.

The Shelby was named one of 10 finalists for the award in 2021 and was named to the watch list in 2022 as well.

Armstrong will lead the Wolfpack into their season opener on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Connecticut.

The former Whippets’ standout transferred from Virginia in January, started all 10 games for the Cavaliers last season and is the ACC’s all-time leader in passing yards by a left-handed quarterback (9,034). That mark ranks 12th in FBS history.

Armstrong holds numerous career records at Virginia, including total offense record, straight games with a touchdown pass (18), and 200-yard games.

The award will be presented by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., as well as other notable attendees at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland, on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

2023 season

• Graduate student who enrolled at NC State in January.

2022 season (at Virginia)

• On the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, the Manning Award, CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

• One of five team captains voted on by the players at the end of the season.

• Starter at QB in all 10 games, he ranked fifth in the ACC with 258.1 yards of total offense per game and fifth in passing yards per game (221.0).

• Rushed for 105 yards in season-opener against Richmond.

• Broke UVA’s career total offense record with a 64-yard touchdown run against Richmond on Sept. 3, the 6th-longest run ever by a UVA quarterback.

• School-record streak of 18-straight games with a touchdown pass came to a close against Illinois on Sept. 10.

• Set UVA’s career passing record and set the school mark for 200-yard games.

• Threw for 313 yards and recorded two touchdowns (1 pass, 1 rush) 8 against Louisville, his 12th 300-yard game of his career.

• The ACC’s all-time leader in passing yards by a left-handed quarterback (9,034) and 12th most by a left-handed quarterback in FBS history.

2021 season (at Virginia)

• A finalist for the Manning Award, he was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien honors. Also a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10 finalist.

• Named to the CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy midseason watch list.

• Honorable Mention on Pro Football Focus, Phil Steele All-American.

• Third Team All-ACC.

• One of UVA’s four captains.

• In season opener against William & Mary threw for 339 yards, the most by a UVA quarterback in a season-opening game.

• Threw for 405 yards and a career-high five touchdowns against Illinois, becoming the fourth UVA QB to pass for 400 yards in a game and the second to throw for 400 yards and five touchdowns.

• Set the UVA single-game passing record (554 yards) and single-game total offense mark (538 yards) at UNC, both totals were the highest in a single-game by anyone in FBS through Nov. 16.

• Threw for 364 yards in the first half against UNC, also a program-record.

• Threw for 400 yards in three-straight games – Illinois (405), UNC (554), Wake Forest (407).

• Accounted for 495 yards of total offense (396 passing, 99 rushing) in a 48-40 win over Georgia Tech, the second highest total in program history.

• Suffered an injury at BYU after accounting for six touchdowns (4 pass 2 rush) and 337 yards passing to go along with 94 yards on the ground.

• Set the school record for passing yards

2020 season (at Virginia)

• One of UVA’s four captains.

• Tied for the FBS lead with most single-season games (6) with 200+ yards passing and 45+ yards rushing.

• Also tied for the FBS lead with most single-season games (4) with 200+ yards passing, 45+ yards rushing yards, 1+ passing touchdowns and 1+ rushing touchdowns, going 4-0 in such games.

• No. 3 in the ACC and No. 18 in the nation with 296.6 yards of total offense a game.

• No. 8 in the nation among non-option quarterbacks with 552 yards rushing.

• No. 3 in the ACC and No. 25 in the nation with 15.6 points responsible for per game.

• started nine of UVA’s 10 games, he missed the Wake Forest game with an injury.

• Became just the second left-handed QB to start a game at UVA.

• Was knocked out of the NC State game in the second quarter with an injury.

2019 season (at Virginia)

• Appeared in seven of UVA’s 14 games, missing three games with an injury.

• Against Pitt he appeared on punt coverage.

2018 season (at Virginia)

• Appeared in four of UVA’s 13 games, one of 13 UVA true freshmen to see action in 2018.

Shelby High School

• A January enrollee and took part in 2018 spring practice.

• Four-year starter at quarterback at Shelby High School for head coach Erik Will. Led Shelby to a 13-1 record and an appearance in the Division IV state semifinals.

• Senior Stats; In 11 games he completed 100-of-165 passes for 1,933 yards and 30 touchdowns. Rushed for 1,105 yards and 22 touchdowns

• Honors: As a senior, named first-team Division IV OPSWA All-State, co-Richland Source Offensive Player of the Year.

• Junior Stats: Threw for 2,321 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 1,065 yards and 18 touchdowns.

• Freshman Stats: Accounted for nine touchdowns in a game as a freshman, losing 83-82 to Tiffin Columbian, helping tie an Ohio High School Athletic Association record for combined points scored in a game. Completed 21-of-36 passes for 358 yards and five touchdowns in that game. Also rushed for 191 yards and four touchdowns in the record-tying game.

• Rankings: A four-star recruit by ESPN.com, a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and Scout.com.