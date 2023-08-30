BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 29.

Aug. 29

10:01 a.m. A disturbance in the 200 block of E Oakwood Ave was investigated.

10:48 a.m. Officers investigated a private property accident in the 200 block of E Galen St.

3:18 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a previous incident.

4:23 p.m. A written traffic warning was issued in the area of Highland Ave and Woodlawn Ave.

4:28 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a fight in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

4:41 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a fight in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

4:52 p.m. Officers followed up on an investigation in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

5:15 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of W. Rensselaer St.

5:16 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 1100 block of Isaac Beal Rd.

5:28 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of S. Lane St.

5:47 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

6:01 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

6:04 p.m. Officers assisted a subject in the 200 block of S. Lane St.

6:18 p.m. Officers followed up on an investigation in the 1300 block of Woodlawn Ave.

6:12 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 400 block of Charlotte St.

6:57 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a child custody issue.

7:15 p.m. Officers followed up on an investigation in the 1300 block of Woodlawn Ave.

8:41 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 1000 block of E. Beal Ave.

8:52 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of W. Beal Ave.

9:21 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Sandusky Ave and Mansfield St.

9:41 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of S. Lane St.

10 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 200 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

11:38 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 300 block of W. Rensselaer St.