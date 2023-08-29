MANSFIELD – Linda Fulmer, a local author and columnist wrote a series of short stories titled “Enjoying the Journey” for the Tribune-Courier newspaper for almost a decade.

When she died in 2014 her husband, Mike Fulmer, asked Linda’s family and friends for help commemorating her unique style of writing. After considering the entire collection, 55 of her shared experiences, connections and lessons were compiled in a book titled Remembering Linda.

Linda’s columns entertained and touched her readers,” Mike Fulmer said. “They were Linda’s reflections on the things she loved, about family, friends, travel, theater, music, reading, writing, and more.”

Enjoying the journey was Linda’s motto and through her writing, teaching and living, Linda inspired and encouraged others to do the same. The 55 short stories are arranged into four sections.

The last section, Handling Cancer, reveals how Linda lived life out loud and continued to find happiness in her uphill struggle.

Linda Fulmer taught sixth grade Language Arts at Ontario for 30 years. Linda directed many Ontario High School plays and musicals.

She was actively involved in the Ontario Growth Association, served as a Board member of the Little Buckeye Children’s Museum, and organized Ontario’ annual Christmas Bazaar.

She was a member of the Ontario Methodist Church.

“Before her death, Linda and her family established the Linda Fulmer Kindness Initiative Award,” Mike Fulmer said. “This award is annually presented to an Ontario High School senior who has shown acts of kindness to others through their attitude and behavior. There are 10 award winners identified in the book.”

In addition, the book includes a letter from Mike, information on Linda’s Yellow Moose consulting work, comments from those she touched over her life, and original watercolor paintings created specifically for this publication.

Remembering Linda can be purchased online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. All proceeds from this book will be donated to the Linda Fulmer Kindness Initiative Fund.

For further information contact Mike Fulmer at mrmiltonf@gmail.com or 419-565-7980.