BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork Valley Local School District Board of Education seeks applicants to fill an unexpired term of a board member which becomes vacant on August 31, 2023.

The board will begin interviewing candidates soon and must name a replacement within 30 days of the vacancy occurring. The newly appointed board member will serve until Jan. 1, 2026. If the appointed member desires to continue serving, he or she must run in the next board general election in November 2025.

Those interested in serving on the Clear Fork Valley Board of Education should contact the Treasurer’s Office for an application. Applications are also available on the district’s website, www.cfcolts.org.

According to Ohio law, people serving on Ohio school boards must be district residents, registered voters in the district and at least 18 years old.

Board President Lori McKee said the board will review all applications, interview candidates and decided on the replacement at its Regular Board of Education meeting on September 20.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the High School Library Media Center, 987 State Route 97, Bellville. This meeting was originally scheduled Thursday Sept. 21.

Applications are due to the Clear Fork Valley District Offices located at 211 School Street, Bellville, Ohio 44813 or emailed to masonj@cfcolts.org by 3:00 p.m. on September 14, 2023.