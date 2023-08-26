BELLVILLLE — You might say Josh and Koti Epperson are something of a power couple.

Josh Epperson is currently Bellville Village Council President. His wife Koti Epperson is a member of the Clear Fork school board.

Josh has been a village council member for almost six years; Koti has been on the school board for almost two years. Both were elected to four-year terms in November 2021.

Both of their positions will soon be vacant soon.

In a letter of resignation dated Aug. 20, Koti informed the school district that their family will be relocating in the next several months.

“It has been a privilege to serve the students, teachers, and the staff of the Valley,” she wrote.

Josh said he and Koti said they have appreciated the opportunity to serve their community in their respective positions.

“We’re definitely a mixed bag of emotions in leaving, but it was my honor to serve in the community and I wish them nothing but the best,” Koti added.

Josh currently chairs council’s streets and sidewalks committee and sits on the finance and human relations and parks, buildings and grounds committees.

Councilman Jason Guilliams described him as a leader and a friend.

“I have great appreciation for his service over the last six years,” Guilliams said. “His engagement will be significantly missed.”

Bellville Mayor Teri Brenkus said called Josh an asset and said his departure will be a “huge loss” for the village.

“Mr. Epperson has been extremely instrumental in the new cemetery, in the wastewater treatment plant, even with the additional development on the south of town,” Brenkus said.

“It’s been really wonderful having him in charge. He’s very thorough, very committed.”

Filling Josh Epperson’s city council position

Josh told Richland Source his resignation takes effect Sept. 8. After that, village council will have 30 days to appoint a replacement.

Ohio law states that if council does not appoint a replacement within 30 days, the mayor will have 30 days to fill the seat. Whoever is appointed will serve out the remainder of Josh’s term on council, which expires on Dec. 31, 2025.

Guilliams said village council will discuss potential appointees at its next regular meeting on Sept. 5.

Anyone interested in filling the seat can bring a letter of intent or résumé to the meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Bellville Police Department. Interested parties can also send a letter or intent and/or résumé to village hall.

Filling Koti Epperson’s school board position

Koti’s resignation takes effect on Aug. 31.

Ohio law dictates that a vacant school board position must be filled no sooner than 10 days and no later than 30 days after the resignation takes effect.

In other words, the school board must vote to fill Epperson’s seat in a public meeting between Sept. 10 and Sept. 30.

Clear Fork school board elections are held during odd-numbered years. Since the filing date for this November’s election has passed, the board’s appointee will serve through the end of 2025, when Epperson’s seat is up for re-election.

Applications and letters of interest can be emailed to masonj@cfcolts.org or mailed to Treasurer Jon Mason at 211 School Street in Bellville.

“We appreciate the effort and time that all of our Board Members provide to the district,” said Kourtney Kucirek and Ed Kossick, co-presidents of the Clear Fork Valley Education Association (CFVEA).

“The CFVEA valued the unique perspective that Koti brought to the Board.”