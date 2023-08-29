MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s help in finding these four men as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Rafael Martinez

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Rafael Martinez, 40, is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted by U.S Marshals Service, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register (F1) and a bond revocation for possession of fentanyl (F1) and failure to register (F1), and Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation for rape (F1).

Marquis Morris

Officials say he has ties to Cleveland.

Marquis Morris, 34, is 6-foot, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for charge of felonious assault.

Authorities say he has ties to Mansfield area and Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Derrick Taylor

Derrick Taylor, 46, weighs 245 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted by the U.S Marshals and Richland County Sheriff’s office for felonious assault.

Officials say he has ties to Mansfield, Ontario, Baltic, and Bucyrus.

Glen Pettry, 44, is 5-foot-11, 192 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Glen Pettry

He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for illegal conveyance of drugs. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.