MANSFIELD — Mansfield Police are asking for the public’s help in its probe into the ninth homicide of the year.

Jahajee Cobb, 25, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to Bob Ball, the chief investigator for the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Three other people sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds during the incident at a residence on Blymyer Avenue, according to local authorities.

On Sunday night, the Mansfield Division of Police, Major Crimes Unit issued a press release stating that it is actively searching for the suspects in the Aggravated Murder of one person and the Felonious Assault of three others.

The release states that:

“On Aug. 27, at 2:24 a.m., the Mansfield Division of Police responded to the area of 151 Blymyer Ave referencing a ShotSpotter activation. Officers arrived in the area and located four gunshot victims outside of a home. One victim was found to be deceased. The other three victims made their way to a local hospital.

“The suspects had fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.”

“We are asking for the help of the community in identifying the suspects in this Homicide,” stated Lt. Robert Skropits.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ronee Swisher 419-755-9432 with any information about the suspects.

Police responded to 911 calls and also reports through the city’s ShotSpotter system.

“Apparently there was a baby shower they were celebrating. We have little details at this point other than there was some type of an altercation between several subjects,” Asst. Chief Jason Bamman said on Sunday morning.

“It appears that maybe subjects left and returned with guns and there were multiple shots fired. There are four shooting victims. One victim is deceased. The other three, from what I’m being told, sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They’re all in recovery at this moment.”

The assistant chief said it appeared there was more than one shooter at the scene, which he described as “chaotic.”

It’s the eighth homicide handled by Mansfield police, the most in at least the last decade. The MPD handled seven homicides during 2017 and 2018, according to department records, which had been the highest totals since 2012.

There were six in all of 2022.