Darlene Elaine (Kennedy) Lambert, 76, of Marion, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 27, 2023.



Darlene was born to the late Vincent W. and Pauline P. (Miller) Kennedy on March 1, 1947, in Mansfield, Ohio. Darlene attended First Church of the Brethren and enjoyed spending time with her family.



Darlene is survived by her husband, Larry Lee Lambert; children, Larry Allen Lambert of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kristy Lynn (David) Steward of Mansfield, Ohio, Starlia Lambert of Mt., Vernon, Ohio and Anthony “Spikey” Smith of Bellville, Ohio; eleven grandchildren; and a brother, Vincent Kennedy of Mansfield, Ohio.



Darlene was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Jimmy Rapp.



Calling hours will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio 44905. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Robert J. Kurtz officiating. Interment to immediately follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.



