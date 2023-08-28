BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 24 and 25.

Aug. 25

7:41 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 400 block of Mader Dr.

11:12 a.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.

11:47 p.m. Dahryl Keller, 38, was arrested in the Hill St and Willard St area. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held until sober. Nikita Cooper, 37, was arrested on a warrant out of Crawford County. She was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court appearance.

1:33 p.m. Officers spoke with a person on station regarding an ongoing matter.

2:50 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 800 block of S. Walnut St.

4:24 p.m. Officers made a pickup in the 600 block of Plymouth St.

4:28 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

4:44 p.m. Officers assisted Richland County CPS in the 200 block of N. Poplar St.

6:07 p.m. Officers assisted Hancock County Deputies in the 800 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

7:57 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of Spring St. and Mary St.

8:10 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.

8:43 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Waterford Glenn.

9:48 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of Irving St. and Willard St.

10:37 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.

11:25 p.m. Officers responded to a loud music compliant in the area of Woodbine St.

11:30 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Failor St.

Aug. 26

12:24 a.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 200 block of W. Mansfield St.

12:55 a.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of Sears St.

2:41 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of Washington Square.

4:48 a.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 800 block of W. Mary St.

10:18 a.m. A standby was requested in the 500 block of Martin Ave.

10:22 a.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 1100 block of E Warren St.

11:27 a.m. Officers assisted a person in the 600 block of N Sandusky Ave.

12:05 p.m. Officers took a report of a stolen license plate in the 800 block of E Warren St.

2:22 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a civil matter.

2:57 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 800 block of Wilbur St.

3:35 p.m. Officers investigated an unauthorized use of a vehicle report in the 600 block of W. Charles St.

4:32 p.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

4:48 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for equipment violation in the area of Walnut St. and Hopley Ave.

4:55 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of W. Mansfield St. and Poplar St.

5:39 p.m. Josh Eldridge, 37, was arrested for a warrant with Crawford County Sheriff’s office. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

5:51 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Woodlawn Ave. and Sheckler St.

5:52 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Wiley St. and Warren St.

8:24 p.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 900 block of Maple St.

8:43 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 300 block of E. Mansfield St.

8:57 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a private property accident.

9:12 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist in the S. Poplar St. and Lucas St.

9:30 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of N. Poplar St. and Mansfield St.

9:45 p.m. Brandon Wade, 19, was arrested for suspicion of OVI. He was released to a sober party with a pending court appearance.

9:47 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

10:12 p.m. Officers investigated vandalism in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

10:29 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

10:41 p.m. Shaine Rayborn, 46, was arrested in the 1200 block of E. Mansfield St. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center with charges pending.

Aug. 27

2:35 a.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 800 block of E. Mansfield St.

7:46 a.m. Officers assisted a motorist in the E Center St and Sandusky Ave area.

9:48 a.m. An alarm was reported in the 900 block of Nevada Rd.

1:57 p.m. Officers assisted a person on station with a custody matter.

3:13 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

4:13 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 1500 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

4:38 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of S. Walnut St. and Charles St.

5:40 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Warren St. and East St.

5:59 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

6:08 p.m. Officers investigated a trespass in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

6:10 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of Lane St. and Clinton St.

6:28 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 400 block of N. Walnut St.

6:35 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for manner of driving in the area of Prospect St. and Short St.

6:46 p.m. A motorist was given a written warning for their manner of driving in the 500 block of E. Southern Ave.

8:49 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of Lane St. and Charles St.

10:13 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

10:47 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of S. Sandusky Ave. and Rensselaer St.

Aug. 28

12 a.m. Officers responded to a false alarm in the 1000 block of Winchester Ave.

12:55 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of S. Lane St.

3:57 a.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.

5:07 a.m. Officers responded to a false alarm in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

5:44 a.m. Officers investigated a 911 open line in the 500 block of Park Ave.