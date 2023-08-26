PLYMOUTH — Willard pulled away from a one-score game in the second half to down backyard rival Plymouth 37-16 in Friday night’s non-conference high school football matchup.

The Flashes got on the board first, when junior QB Isaac Robinson connected with freshman Harry Meisner on a 9-yard TD strike for a 7-0 lead.

The Big Red Vikings countered by recovering a fumble in the end zone with just 52 seconds showing in the opening period to slice the gap to 7-6.

But Robinson and Meisner hooked up for two more touchdown passes in the second period, of 35 and 16 yards. Those scores sandwiched around Plymouth running back Layne Bushey’s 5-yard TD blast.

Plymouth also scored a safety when a Flashes’ punt snap went out of the end zone for a 23-16 halftime count.

Willard senior Carson Hamons gave his squad some breathing room with a 29-yard TD scamper, and Robinson tossed his fourth TD of the game, a 9-yarder to freshman Paxton Flores in the final period to put the game away.

The Flashes are 2-0 after thumping South Central 35-6 in the season opener. Willard plays host to Vermilion next week.

Plymouth (1-1) hosts Wellington on Friday night. The Big Red defeated Oberlin 40-20 on Week One.