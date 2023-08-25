BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 24 and 25.

Aug. 24

7:11 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 800 block of S Poplar St.

9:47 a.m. Officers took a report of vehicles being entered in the 900 block of W Beal Ave.

9:55 a.m. Officers assisted Avita Hospital-Galion in the 600 block of W Mary St.

12:10 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 1800 block of E Mansfield St.

1 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the Bucyrus Plaza area.

1:11 p.m. A welfare check was requested in the 100 block of E Center St.

7:53 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

8:56 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 900 block of Reid St.

9:13 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 400 block of Emerson St.

9:31 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

9:34 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 800 block of Wilbur St.

10:15 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of Harris Ave. and Hopely Ave.

10:28 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of Wiley St. and Warren St.

10:30 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 800 block of Wingert St.

10:33 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 300 block of Songer Ave.

11:33 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of S Walnut St.

Aug. 25

2:43 a.m. Officers verified there were several areas of flooding within the city. Street crews were notified.

2:44 a.m. Officers investigated an alarm in the 1200 block of S Walnut St.

2:56 a.m. Officers assisted a motorist in the 5000 block of W Charles St.

5:49 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 1700 block of Tiffin Rd.

5:50 a.m. Officers took a report of vandalism in the 300 block of E Mansfield St.

6:13 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 1300 block of Whetstone St.