SHELBY – The Shelby Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 180 will host its annual Fishing Derby on Aug. 27 from 12-4 p.m. at the Shelby Community Airport Pond, 5085 Ohio 39 West.

The fishing derby is open to children ages 3 to 15, who will compete in three age groups for both boys and girls; ages 3-6, 7-11 and 12-15.

Shelby police officer Keith Swisher, the Shelby City Schools resource officer, has volunteered his time at the derby since joining the city’s department 23 years ago.

“We’ve (Shelby Police Department) been out there ever since,” Swisher said. “I’m currently in my twenty-third year and I can always remember the derby.”

Fishing Derby rules

Participants of the derby are to fish on their own, without help from an adult or parents, he said.

It’s the child’s responsibility to cast the line, catch the fish, reel it in, and keep it hooked until a volunteer can help release the fish back into the pond.

Swisher said that derby volunteers measure each fish caught before releasing it back into the pond.

Measurements are entered into a computer database which tracks everything caught, from smallest to the largest fish.

The top three finishers in each age group will receive prizes, purchased by the Shelby FOP using funds donated by local businesses and supporters of the event.

“Our first place winners receive a brand new bicycle,” he said. “That’s our top prize.”

He said additional prizes will also be given out to the participants who catch the smallest and largest fish of the day.

A community effort

The Shelby FFA will attend the event to help participants with their fish and provide food concessions.

Hot dogs, chips and water will be available for attendees to enjoy.

“They do a great job for us,” Swisher said. “They cook up what’s donated and serve out chips and water.”

Along with the Shelby FFA, the city’s Parks Department and the Shelby Fire Department help set up up a large tent, tables, and chairs for those in attendance, he said.

Additionally, Swisher said that several police department dispatchers volunteer at the derby as well.

“We have some pretty awesome people and help in our community,” he said. “We’re really looking forward to continuing to do this for the community Sunday afternoon.”

Over 250 children participated in last year’s derby, which was moved to a Sunday afternoon in August after previously taking place annually on Labor Day.

“Making that change really helped allow more kids to have a chance to be involved,” he said.

Important information for derby day

Non-perishable food items will be collected at the annual fishing derby and donated to Shelby Help Line Ministries.

Swisher asks all who plan to attend to consider bringing non-perishable food items, which will be collected and donated to Shelby Help Line Ministries after the event.

He also said a small supply of fishing bait will be available for purchase on the day of the derby, but participants are encouraged to bring their own.

“It’s going to be a great time for families to do something with their kids outdoors,” Swisher said.

Those interested can pre-register for the fishing derby online on the event website. There is no cost to participate.

For more information, visit the event website or the Shelby Police Department Facebook page.