GALION — Galion City Schools recently purchased a GPS Field Marking Robot with the support of the Galion Booster Club.

The Club fully funded the cutting-edge technology to improve efficiency and cost effectiveness of painting lines on athletic fields.

Brian Owens, Director of Operations at Galion City Schools, shared his excitement about the new acquisition. “The GPS Field Marking Robot is a game-changer for our district. Its advanced technology will save us valuable time and resources. We’re grateful to the Galion Booster Club for their generous support in making this possible.”

This technology brings a host of benefits to the district employing advanced GPS technology to measure and map fields, applying line markings seven times faster than traditional methods. This speed saves time and significantly reduces labor costs, with potential savings of up to 75%.

In addition, this state-of-the-art robot features an intelligent, low-pressure paint pump that cuts paint consumption by half, which will reduce the amount spent on paint for the fields. The Maintenance Team will use the robot on the varsity football and soccer game fields and the band, soccer and football practice fields.

“The Galion Booster Club’s support for such an innovative project demonstrates its ongoing commitment to enhancing the sporting environment for our students,” remarked Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann. “Their ongoing support is imperative to our students’ experience. We look forward to utilizing the robot this fall!”

For more information about Galion City Schools, visit https://www.galionschools.org/.